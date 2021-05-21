Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6779 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Finning International has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

