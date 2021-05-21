First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

