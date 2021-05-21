First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 17,677 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.15% of South State worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the first quarter worth $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,953 shares of company stock worth $5,081,977. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.