First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

