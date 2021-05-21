First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $491.67 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

