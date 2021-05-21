First National Bank of Omaha Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.