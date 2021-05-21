First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

