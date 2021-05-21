First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

RTX opened at $85.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

