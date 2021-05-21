First National Bank of Omaha Sells 368 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $383.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

