First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $94.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

