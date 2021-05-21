First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

