First National Trust Co Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $166.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

