First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

