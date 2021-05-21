First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 990,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,544. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a PE ratio of 649.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.16. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3048007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.