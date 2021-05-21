First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

