First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. 11,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25.

