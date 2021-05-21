First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

