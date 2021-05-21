First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.80. 928,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 723,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19.

