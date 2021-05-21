First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 497.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $65.83 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

