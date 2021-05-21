FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $39.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

