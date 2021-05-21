Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading Up 3.4%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 454,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,044,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Flower One Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

