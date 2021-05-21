Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $41.81 on Friday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.