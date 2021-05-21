Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

NYSE FL opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

