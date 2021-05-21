Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOM. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

FOM opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$366.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Foran Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.