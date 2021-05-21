Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $215,000 Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

