Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $292,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $626.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

