Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $466,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -168.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

