Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NVR were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,722.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,926.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,476.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

