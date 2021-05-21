Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

