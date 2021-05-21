Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $505,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

