Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,577. Fortive has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.