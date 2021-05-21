Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

