Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

TSE:FNV opened at C$182.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.87 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

