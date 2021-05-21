Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$199.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$182.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.87 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.