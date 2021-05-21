Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

