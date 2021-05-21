FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. Research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.