Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $9.40. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,126 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

