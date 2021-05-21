Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.64 ($81.93).

FME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

ETR FME traded up €1.14 ($1.34) on Friday, hitting €67.60 ($79.53). 696,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

