Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.49

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 75639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

