Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $81,670.05 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $73.64 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

