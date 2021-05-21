Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 1,000 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

