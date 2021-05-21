Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $765,523.71 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $765,523.71 and $1.65 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00365851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00197164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.97 or 0.00851592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,936,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,646 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

