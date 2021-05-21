Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $25.93

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.10. Funko shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 7,706 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Get Funko alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.