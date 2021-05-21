Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,810 ($36.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,950.12. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,032.72 ($13.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.