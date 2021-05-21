FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $60.60 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,980 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

