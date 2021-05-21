FY2021 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POW. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.96 and a 1-year high of C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.