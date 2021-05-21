FY2021 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.
TSE:POW opened at C$38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.96 and a 1-year high of C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
