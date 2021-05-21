FY2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Raised by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

