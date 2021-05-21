FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software company will post earnings of $13.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $491.67 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.