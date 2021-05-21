G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.89

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.89 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G4S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other G4S news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

