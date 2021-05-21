GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 31,455 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $26.65 on Friday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

